Bourbonnais officials discuss possible multi-million dollar development

BOURBONNAIS — A proposed multi-million dollar development was discussed during the Bourbonnais Community and Economic Development committee meeting Thursday.

Mayor Paul Schore said the $15 million to $20 million project includes a hotel.

“It is bigger than anything we’ve done before,” Schore told trustees.

Schore and Administrator Mike Van Mill said they should know if the development is a go by Friday.

At this time they are not revealing the exact location.

“We have been negotiating for several months now,” Van Mill said. “Some of the things we have discussed are coming in. We are very excited.”

“It’s very much on the front burner,” Schore added. ”It really has the potential to turn around the area. We’re pretty much dealing with all local people.

The discussion revolved around a proposed agreement with Economic Development Resources. The company would assist the village.

Schore said the village and developer would split $70,000 to be paid to the Economic Development Resources.