Pritzker hopes his mask mandate ends before the holidays

As COVID-19 transmission rates fall in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday that his mask mandate may come to an end before the holidays.

At a press briefing, Pritzker said lifting the mask mandate before Thanksgiving is an important marker for his administration.

“We have three holidays coming up, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, where people spend extended amounts of time together, so we would like very much to get to a place where we can remove certain mask mandates,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker did not offer any specific metrics the state will use to determine when to lift the mask mandate. The statewide mandate has been in place since Aug. 30 and requires people to wear a mask in indoor public places, regardless of their vaccination status.

At the time the mandate was issued, Pritzker pointed to the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear masks indoors in areas of “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission.

As of Tuesday, all 102 counties in Illinois are classified as substantial- or high-transmission areas, according to the CDC. There were two areas of “moderate” transmission, both of which are located downstate.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 2,071 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. That’s up from Monday’s 1,327 cases, which was the lowest one-day total since July 26.

Also, the state is making a push for those 65 and older and other vulnerable residents to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines.

IDPH is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department on Aging to increase education around boosters and provide support to skilled nursing facilities as they work to administer boosters to residents.

“AARP Illinois urges all eligible residents to get vaccines and booster shots to ensure they stay protected from the deadly coronavirus and put an end to this pandemic once and for all,” AARP Illinois President Bob Gallo said.

The CDC recommended a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine on September 23. The CDC is set to review booster recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.

As of Oct. 12, IDPH reported 18% of Illinois residents aged 65 and older had received a booster shot.