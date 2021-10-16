School hours change at Kennedy, King due to bus driver shortage

KANKAKEE — As a result of the school bus driver shortage, Kankakee School District 111 will be shifting the start and end times for Kennedy and King middle schools by a half-hour starting on Monday.

Times for Kennedy and King are currently 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. and will shift 30 minutes earlier, so the new school hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

At the Kankakee School Board meeting this week, Assistant Superintendent of Finance Nicole Terrell-Smith said the change will decrease the number of bus drivers needed from 47 down to 37 daily.

“It is expected that this will shorten ride times and alleviate the driver shortage issue, which should also free up resources to better support our athletics and other after-school activities,” she said.

Parents were being notified of the change in school times through email, robocall, Facebook, and on the district’s website, Terrell-Smith said.

She noted that the staff members affected by the change were consulted in the decision to shift school times, and the district would “closely monitor the impact of this change.”

“The staff at both schools agreed they would support the change and that it was in the best interest of the students,” Terrell-Smith said.