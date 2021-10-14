Kankakee High School to start traditional schedule Monday

KANKAKEE — After the first two months of the 2021-22 school year were swamped with scheduling problems, Kankakee High School will be back to a traditional schedule starting on Monday.

The high school began hosting conferences Wednesday for parents to get information on the new schedule from guidance counselors and administrators. The conferences continue today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a parent meeting in the auditorium set for 6 p.m.

In addition, students will be able to meet one-on-one with their counselors next week.

Superintendent Genevra Walters reviewed plans for implementing an “emergency schedule” for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year at Tuesday’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

Walters led a team in creating the schedule after the flexible modular/ flex mod scheduling system implemented this year did not go according to plan.

Students, parents and community members have expressed frustration and confusion over gaps of unstructured time in students’ schedules and overlapping course times that were going unresolved.

A parent contacted the Illinois State Board of Education questioning the high school’s instructional quality and scheduling, and ISBE representatives have since been in contact with District 111 about helping to address these issues.

Walters said the scheduling team — consisting of Instructional Technology Supervisor Dan Dannenberg, Manager of Information Systems Joel Margliano, and school guidance counselors — projected the emergency schedule would be in place by January, but the goal was to get it going sooner.

The Skyward database was used to streamline the process, though this type of project normally would take about six months, she said.

“They worked literally seven days a week for the last four weeks to get this done,” Walters said.

The scheduling team officially turned the schedule over to the high school on Tuesday, she said. The high school team will spend the next few days making final tweaks to the schedule, which will go live for parents and students at the end of the day Friday.

Parents are asked to go to high school guidance counselors and administrators with specific questions going forward.

Walters said the first time the scheduling team ran the emergency schedule through the database, 3 percent of courses/ activities had conflicts.

They ran it through again and fixed as many as possible, but any remaining issues will have to be solved at the high school level.

“There’s just some nuances about the high school that the scheduling team wouldn’t know,” she said.

Another objective was to limit the need for online instruction, she said.

As of Tuesday, the number of classes hosted through the online platform Elevate was reduced from 27 down to seven, though that number may increase slightly after the high school reviews the scheduling issues, she added.

Walters said teachers are not guaranteed to have the exact same students or courses in the new schedule. She noted there was an effort made to divide classes up in an equitable way for teachers, so that they would have similar numbers of students per class.

School times

The emergency schedule still includes 20-minute flex mods teachers and students can utilize at the beginning, middle and end of the school day.

The first flex mod is at 7:10 a.m., and the first regular class period starts at 7:35 a.m. Class periods are 40 minutes long.

Fifth through eighth periods are divided into eight 20-minute lunches/ independent study halls, and these times have the option to be used as flex mods as well.

Dismissal time will be at 2:25 p.m. after the ninth class period/ optional flex mod times ends. Late classes will be held during the 10th period from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

The high school will not have a Kay Day/ colloquial day with the emergency schedule.

Throughout the district, K-6 schools have Kay Days once per month, and Kankakee Junior High School has one once per week.

Some courses could not be run during a full class period because less than 15 students had signed up to take them. Students will be able to take some of those courses during the flex mod times, independent study hall, or 10th period.

What about next year?

Walters said the high school will start the process of getting students’ course requests for the 2022-23 school year beginning in November.

The expectation is that 100 percent of students have their course requests entered into Skyward no later than January, she said.

The goal is that the current scheduling team will have the 2022-23 schedule completed and turned over to the high school by May 1.

“Instead of having three days to resolve the issues, the high school will have the entire summer to resolve any minor issues and make adjustments,” she added.