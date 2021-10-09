COVID testing center opens in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A COVID-19 testing center has opened in downtown Kankakee.

After its opening on Sunday, Oct. 3, the Center for COVID Control at 275 S. Schuyler Ave. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s walk-in testing all day,” said Kathy Cintora, site manager.

There’s no charge for the testing, and no insurance is required. Cintora said the testing site is fully funded by the federal government through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

Two tests will be taken, one is the rapid test and the other is the PCR (polymerase chain reaction), where results are usually returned within 72 hours.

“It’s absolutely free,” Cintora said. “There would be a charge if they wanted the results expedited the next day for the PCR. Everything is free. No insurance is required.”

The facility has two testers on site at all times, and additional personnel can be called in if needed.

Cintora said pre-registration is available online at <a href="http://dcltesting.com" target="_blank">dcltesting.com</a> to make the process run more smoothly. When registering, Cintora said to select “Other” for location, as the Kankakee site hasn’t yet been added to the database. Also, select “Other” in the required insurance field so the registration will be processed.

The district manager is Ayaz Shirazee, of Schaumberg, and the center has sites throughout Illinois. Shirazee said the Center for COVID Control site in Kankakee will be operational on a temporary basis, depending on how long the services are needed.

To reach the Kankakee location, call 815-304-5350.

WHAT: Center for COVID Control offers two options for free testing

WHERE: 275 S. Schuyler Ave.

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

COST: There's no charge for the testing, and no insurance is required.

CONTACT: Call 815-304-5350 or visit <a href="http://dcltesting.com" target="_blank">dcltesting.com</a>