Kankakee student, staff member with COVID-19 have died

KANKAKEE — A junior-high-age student and a staff member of Kankakee School District 111 have died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, Superintendent Genevra Walters confirmed Monday.

A third person in the district has also been hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19, though the status of this person’s condition was not immediately available, Walters said.

The student had not attended school in person since May 2021, Walters said. The district has allowed for students to choose remote and hybrid learning this school year.

As of the Sept. 27 school board meeting, there have been 64 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 18 positive cases among adults in the district since the 2021-22 school year started in August.

In the 2020-21 school year (from May 2020 to May 2021), there were 84 total student cases and 115 total adult cases reported.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data as of Monday, 11 county schools have had potential exposures to COVID-19 and one school, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, has had an outbreak of fewer than five people.

Outbreaks have been identified by the local health department through contact tracing to have two or more COVID-19 cases in people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households, according to IDPH.

Potential exposures are continually listed until there is no new data for 30 days.

At all 11 schools, IDPH reported that fewer than five people are estimated to be impacted. The schools are: Bishop McNamara Catholic School, Bradley East Elementary, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Herscher High School, Herscher Intermediate School, Kankakee High School, Manteno Elementary School, Momence CUSD 1, St. Anne Elementary School, Taft Primary School and The Communications Program.

According to the Kankakee County Health Department as of Friday, 10/1, there were:

<strong>17,420 total cases</strong>

<strong>208 new cases since Tuesday</strong>

<ul><li><strong>23.5% under 18 (49 cases)</strong></li></ul>

<strong>14,775 recoveries</strong>

<strong>257 deaths</strong>

<ul><li><strong>3 new since Tuesday</strong></li></ul>

According to the <a href="https://www.kankakeecountycoroner.org/statistics-1?fbclid=IwAR3b5NHhjwzeAV327a5lU-_qQEQPO8UuYj-tYUKLmpU7delir9DaAzWzRQ4" target="_blank">county coroner's website</a> as of Monday, there were:

<strong>12 COVID-related deaths in September 2021</strong>

<strong>4 COVID-related deaths so far in October 2021</strong>

<strong>111 COVID-related deaths so far in 2021</strong>