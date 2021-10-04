Iroquois Memorial Hospital to host Pfizer booster clinic

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be hosting a Pfizer booster clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 6 for those 18 and older.

This clinic will be by appointment only and be on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to receive the booster, patients must have received their second dose of Pfizer six or more months ago and meet at least one of the following requirements: be 65 years of age or older, have a chronic medical condition or be at high risk for exposure because of an occupational setting.

Patients must call 815-432-7732 between 1 and 3 p.m. on either today or Tuesday, Oct. 5, to make an appointment.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital is located at200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka.