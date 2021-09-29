8 COVID-related deaths reported in September

Although the region’s positivity rate has dipped, eight more COVID-related deaths have been recorded so far this month.

Kankakee County surpassed the 17,000 mark for total number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis told county officials during Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting.

The county has now recorded 17,053 cases and 251 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The positivity rate in Region 7, which is comprised of Kankakee and Will counties, is now at 4.4 percent. Kankakee County’s rate is at 6.1 percent, down just .1 percent from August. Will County was at 4 percent, down .3 percent from August.

“Kankakee is still staying pretty steady with the number of cases, so you can see now that we are the one driving the bus over Will County in terms of the numbers there for our positivity rate,” Bevis said.

The county has administered 90,618 vaccinations, including 45,930 totally vaccinated for a 41.76 percent rate. Bevis said the Centers for Disease & Prevention website has Kankakee County at 46 percent totally vaccinated because it goes by population breakdown in the most recent census. The CDC factors in those not eligible to be vaccinated.

“It’s a little better than 41, but it’s still low,” he said.

Of those fully vaccinated, 42 percent are white, 30 percent African-American and 36 percent Hispanic.

“We’re trying to get more education out into those areas to increase vaccination rates,” Bevis said. “We’re stuck in the mud right now.”

He attributes that to the prevalence of misinformation.

“A lot of people are taking their information off social media instead of listening to the health department and the hospitals and CDC, so we’re battling with that,” he said. “We’re trying to educate as best as we can.”

County board member John Fetherling asked Bevis if the health department could distribute any vitamins to people who have obviously decided not to get the vaccine, so that they could stay healthy.

Bevis said the health department doesn’t have the resources to do that, but it provides plenty of information about nutritional eating on its website.

“The information on how to stay healthy is out there just as much as the information is out there on how to get vaccinated and how to prevent COVID,” Bevis said. “So, again, it comes down to personal choice. And as long as it’s not a requirement, I can’t make you.”

Board member Steven Hunter asked Bevis how he responds to those in the public who say that not getting vaccinated is a personal choice, despite evidence of the growing number of cases and deaths.

Bevis prefaced his response by saying of the 35 full-time employees and 10 contractual employees in the health department, all but seven are vaccinated.

He continued to say that just like those holdouts on his staff, “people have free choice.” Although residents are being told by public health officials that the virus is killing people and making others very sick, it is not necessarily mandated or required so action cannot be forced, he said.

Bevis said that while he doesn’t have data available on the vaccination status of any of the county’s 251 deaths, he did say that statistics show 97 percent to 98 percent of those who die from COVID are unvaccinated.

“It speaks volumes to me that the vaccine does do what it’s supposed to be doing,” Bevis said. “If individuals want to attempt to take risky behavior such as not wearing their masks and asking our kids not to do that, and I’m not going to argue the fact that someone wants to stand up and ask how many kids have died as a proof that we need to not wear masks in school.

“They’re still getting it,” he said of virus transmission. “They can still spread it to you if you’re a grandparent or their mother or their father, and you can get sick and you could die. That’s the point.

“How many kids do we need to sacrifice before it becomes important? And then how many deaths are not important enough to worry about where we’re at from a month ago to this month? These eight deaths have individuals and families tied to those over the last month that I’m sure if they weren’t vaccinated, maybe they regret those decisions.

“It’s not my job to stand here and say, ‘I told you so,’” he said. “It’s my job to just say, ‘If you want the vaccine now, we’ve got it.’”

<strong>Cases</strong>: 17,053

<strong>Deaths</strong>: 251

<strong>Recoveries</strong>: 14,716

<strong>Vaccinations</strong>

Total doses: 90,618

Fully vaccinated: 44,930

Percent of population: 41.76%

<strong>Region Positivity</strong>

Total Region 7: 4.4%

Kankakee County: 6.1%

Will County: 4%

<em>Source</em>: Kankakee County Health Department, data current to Sept. 28