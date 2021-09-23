31% of new COVID cases are under the age of 18

KANKAKEE — In the past week, there have been 397 new cases of COVID-19 in Kankakee County, according to the Kankakee County Health Department as of Tuesday evening.

In total, Kankakee County has reported 16,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,595 recoveries.

Of the 397 new cases, 123 — or 31 percent — are had by people under the age of 18, according to the health department.

Kankakee County has reported 250 total COVID-related deaths.

There were 38 new hospitalizations in the county in the week ending Sept. 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker.

As of Tuesday, the hospital bed availability in Region 7, which is comprised of Kankakee and Will counties, was at 23 percent and its seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 patients in the hospital was 124, according to IDPH.

Community transmission of the virus was most recently tracked on Tuesday at 330 positive cases in the past week per 100,000 people in the county, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker. More than 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that the seven-day rolling average of positive tests out of total tests taken in Kankakee County was 6.9 percent on Sept. 19, a decrease from the recent high of 8.9 percent on Sept. 13. Region 7 had 4.8 percent average test positivity on Sept. 19.

There are 2,081 cases currently active in Kankakee County, according to the health department.

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

In Iroquois County, there have been 83 new cases in the past seven days as of Monday, according to the Iroquois County Public Health Department.

In that time, two individuals with COVID-19 have died, the health department said.

There have been 3,282 confirmed cases and 665 probable cases of COVID-19 in total, ICPHD reported.

Iroquois County has seen seven new COVID hospitalizations in the week ending on Sept. 19, according to the CDC’s data tracker.

The seven-day rolling average of test positivity in Iroquois County was 5.8 percent on Sept. 19, according to IDPH data.

The delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Kankakee and Iroquois county individuals.

The population of Kankakee County is 41.3 percent vaccinated and Iroquois County is 39.93 percent vaccinated, as of IDPH’s Wednesday data.

<strong>Aunt Martha's </strong>

1777 E. Court St., Kankakee

No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

<strong>AMITA Health</strong>

500 W. Court St, Kankakee

Available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. If you require testing on Wednesday or Thursday, call 815-937-2187.

<a href="http://amitahealth.org/covid-19-resource-center/#testing" target="_blank">amitahealth.org/covid-19-resource-center/#testing</a>

<strong>CVS locations</strong>

For registration at any CVS location, visit <a href="http://cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing" target="_blank">cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing</a>

<strong>Midwest Express Clinic</strong>

2070 N. IL-50 #500, Bourbonnais

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.

<a href="http://midwestexpressclinic.com/locations/bourbonnais-il/" target="_blank">midwestexpressclinic.com/locations/bourbonnais-il/</a>

<strong>Physicians Immediate Care</strong>

350 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

Appointments available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. - 8: p.m., Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

<a href="http://physiciansimmediatecare.com/covid-19-molecular-testing-2/" target="_blank">physiciansimmediatecare.com/covid-19-molecular-testing-2/</a>

<strong>Riverside Health Care</strong>

Tests available by appointment (a physician’s order is required) at Riverside's Bradley Immediate Care, Monee Immediate Care, Coal City Campus and Watseka Campus.

<a href="http://riversidehealthcare.org/services/covid-19/covid-19-testing" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/services/covid-19/covid-19-testing</a>

<strong>Walgreens locations</strong>

For registration at any Walgreens location, <a href="http://walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing" target="_blank">walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing</a>

Find more locations at IDPH's website, <a href="http://dph.illinois.gov/testing" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov/testing</a>.