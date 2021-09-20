Bradley elementary board approves budget, talks COVID mandates

BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District No. 61’s Board of Education approved the 2022 fiscal year budget during Thursday’s meeting at Bradley West in between discussions of a mask policy and how to implement weekly COVID-19 testing for staff who are unvaccinated.

<strong>Public comment</strong>

Board President Terrie Golwitzer read aloud emails from Russell Renaud, who was in attendance, and his wife from the summer that indicated respect for the school board, but frustration in its choice to adopt the mask mandate.

Renaud then addressed the board. He was disappointed that district officials did not show up to voice concerns in Springfield like other districts.

“My one ask is that when this all comes to a tee, is that this board holds an emergency board meeting to then make it optional,” he said. “Some people are for them, some people or not, it’s a personal choice, it should remain a personal choice.”

PJ McCullough thanked the board for adopting the mask policy when some children, including his own, are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

“If the school board chooses to go to mask optional, there should be a remote option for those parents that do not wish to include their children into that risky environment,” he said.

Board member Dan Whalen responded after the public comment to apologize to the Renauds if he had caused offense in a previous meeting and assured attendees that the board takes these issues seriously.

“I just want you to realize that we’re doing things kind of behind the scenes that you might not see, but we’re not sitting on our hands saying we just don’t care,” Whalen said.

<strong>Staff mandates</strong>

Superintendent Scott Goselin reported on the recent mandate requiring school staff to be either vaccinated or tested weekly. Schools were supposed to comply with this mandate by Sept. 5, but the deadline was pushed back two weeks, Goselin said.

“Once we got information about the vaccine mandate, it was like treading water,” he said. “We didn’t know what to expect. We really didn’t have any guidance when it first came out.”

Goselin said he met with staff from each school to discuss the mandate. Some common questions included why vaccinated staff does not have to get weekly testing, who will pay for the tests and how quarantining would affect their sick days.

Information on the mandate from the state, the health department and lawyers has been sent to employees, Goselin said. There has been no guidance from ISBE.

The current plan is to offer self-administered nasal swab testing at three district locations two days a week so staff does not have to travel or pay for testing.

“We want to try to make it as easy as possible for any mandate you have to go through, especially a vaccine mandate,” Goselin said.

The district will receive an order of 300-400 tests by today . Goselin estimated the district will have around 120 employees interested in weekly on-site testing, not including substitutes.

BlueCross BlueShield Illinois, the district’s health insurer, can also provide COVID testing at no cost to those insured as part of wellness checks. Goselin said the insurer said the tests will be unlimited.

“I feel comfortable with the first month of this,” Goselin said.

Employees can also do weekly testing through a different insurance plan or get home tests although they are expensive, Goselin said. The district is also looking into a saliva test program that they could combine with other districts on if employees need that option.

Board members Phil Trudeau and Golwitzer stressed that staff should not have to pay for a test required by the state.

“Regardless of which way we go, not one penny out of any staff’s pockets,” Golwitzer said.

<strong>Budget</strong>

Prior to the regular meeting, the board held a budget hearing at 6:50 p.m. where Director of Finance Nicole McCarty presented.

She said she had not received much public feedback on the budget since the proposal was posted.

Around 20 people attended the public meeting, but most did not attend the budget hearing.

The board approved the budget 5-0. Members Tim Johnson and Mary Fisher were absent.