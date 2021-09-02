Kankakee County COVID test positivity increases

KANKAKEE — The seven-day rolling average of daily positive COVID-19 tests in Kankakee County has hovered for two days over 8 percent, the threshold used to mark “substantial” positivity, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDPH publishes testing data reported to it from labs online with a three-day lag. The average of positive test totals of the past seven days was 8.1 percent on Aug. 28 and 8.2 percent on Aug. 29, according to IDPH.

The positivity rates of tests taken on the respective days were 11.1 and 25.5 percent, IDPH data recorded, out of 513 and 110 tests being taken.

IDPH data shows that Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, has seen its average positivity rate drop slightly from 7.3 percent on Aug. 24 to 6.6 percent on Aug. 29. Will County’s seven-day positivity average dropped from 7.4 percent to 6.4 percent in the same time period and makes up the majority of tests taken in the region.

The seven-day rolling average of hospital bed availability was at 25 percent as of Aug. 31 in Region 7, continuing a slight increase over the past week, according to IDPH data. This number has not recently crossed the threshold of 20 percent.

To learn more about how positivity numbers are calculated, visit <a href="http://dph.illinois.gov" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov</a>.

Community transmission of the virus was most recently tracked on Aug. 31 at 245.76 positive cases in the past week per 100,000 people in the county or 270 total, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker. More than 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high. Kankakee County has been in the high transmission category since Aug. 11, along with most of the state, according to the CDC.

There were 15 new COVID hospitalizations in Kankakee County from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, according to the CDC.

According to IDPH, Kankakee County has no school outbreaks or potential exposure risks in schools.

As of Aug. 31, 39.54 percent of Kankakee County residents have been fully vaccinated, IDPH data listed.

Kankakee County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 12 and over. Call 815-802-9449 to make an appointment

Kankakee County Community Services, 657 E. Court St., will host clinics from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, 7, 8 and Oct. 9.

Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School will have a clinic for ages 12 and over from 9 a.m. to noon. Sept. 11.

Source: Kankakee County Health Department

<strong>Aunt Martha's </strong>

1777 E. Court St., Kankakee

No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

<strong>AMITA Health</strong>

500 W. Court St, Kankakee

Available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. If you require testing on Wednesday or Thursday, call 815-937-2187.

<a href="http://amitahealth.org/covid-19-resource-center/#testing" target="_blank">amitahealth.org/covid-19-resource-center/#testing</a>

<strong>CVS locations</strong>

For registration at any CVS location, visit <a href="http://cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing" target="_blank">cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing</a>

<strong>Midwest Express Clinic</strong>

2070 N. IL-50 #500, Bourbonnais

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.

<a href="http://midwestexpressclinic.com/locations/bourbonnais-il/" target="_blank">midwestexpressclinic.com/locations/bourbonnais-il/</a>

<strong>Physicians Immediate Care</strong>

350 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

Appointments available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. - 8: p.m., Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

<a href="http://physiciansimmediatecare.com/covid-19-molecular-testing-2/" target="_blank">physiciansimmediatecare.com/covid-19-molecular-testing-2/</a>

<strong>Riverside Health Care</strong>

Tests available by appointment (a physician’s order is required) at Riverside's Bradley Immediate Care, Monee Immediate Care, Coal City Campus and Watseka Campus.

<a href="http://riversidehealthcare.org/services/covid-19/covid-19-testing" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/services/covid-19/covid-19-testing</a>

<strong>Walgreens locations</strong>

For registration at any Walgreens location, <a href="http://walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing" target="_blank">walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing</a>

Find more locations at IDPH's website, <a href="http://dph.illinois.gov/testing" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov/testing</a>.