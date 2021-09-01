COVID unemployment benefits near end

As supplemental unemployment benefits will see their end in the coming days, the county’s economic development leader says it’s yet another sign for America to get back to work.

Under the federal programs set to expire Sept. 4, people who found themselves out of work during the pandemic have been receiving an additional $300 weekly payment and extended benefits beyond the weeks normally offered. There has also been mixed benefits for those who were self-employed and also receiving a check from an employer.

The federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for these extra benefits is about to dry up, spelling the end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said that this will only affect benefits that were created and provided as a result of the pandemic. Standard, or non-pandemic related, unemployment benefits will not be impacted.

“They did it with a timeframe on there to get people through the tough times until more companies opened up and more jobs became available,” he said. “The idea with the sunset clause is that, at some time, we have to get back to normal.”

Now that more jobs have opened around the county — and around the country — that time is now, he said.

Nugent said that a number of states have already ended benefits and many who were losing those benefits have yet to seek employment.

“It’s kind of disheartening because the jobs are out there, and the whole idea is ‘let’s get back to normal,’ but it seems that everybody wants to get back to a different type of normal where work is not necessarily a priority,” he said.

He believes people have adapted their style of living to make these changes work for them. In addition to the unemployment benefits, there have been programs allowing for non-payment of rent and utilities which have made going back to work less of a necessity.

He noted that recent job fairs in the area have been seeing more employers than applicants, and it may take a while to see people return to work as a result of additional benefits that have been in place. It may take the non-payment allowances to end, as well.

Nugent stressed that there is compassion for those who are unemployed because they cannot get back to work, but for those who can work, the excuse of “there’s no jobs” is no longer justified due to the amount of openings.

“At some point, people have to take responsibility for themselves, and I think that’s one of the things we’ve lost,” he said. “The government gave you some extra stuff during the time that it was definitely needed [but] now it’s time for us to step up.”