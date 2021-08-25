AMITA Health requiring employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated

AMITA Health announced Tuesday that all its associates will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12, joining a wave of health systems making the shot mandatory for health workers nationwide.

This requirement will include AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and its approximately 1,000 employees, the system’s other 12 local centers, its 19 hospitals and more than 230 sites of care in Illinois. AMITA Health claims the system has 900 providers, more than 26,000 associates and 7,000 physician partners nationwide.

“The health and safety of all is our first and foremost priority and our medical experts agree — vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic,” AMITA Health President and CEO Keith Parrott said in a press release. “These vaccines have proven to be very effective in lessening illness in breakthrough cases. Only by vaccinating will we stop this virus from circulating and mutating.”

The decision was made public a day after Pfizer’s vaccine received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, amid a rise in COVID cases nationwide attributed to the delta variant.

Other health systems including Ascension Health, Advocate Aurora Health and Mercy have put in place requirements for employee vaccination by fall. The American Hospital Association said in a July 21 policy statement that it supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for healthcare personnel.

Representatives from Kankakee-based Riverside Healthcare said with the FDA’s announcement, the health system is considering further measures, but nothing has changed at this time. Riverside, which is Kankakee County’s largest employer, said it has around 54 percent of workers vaccinated.

Previously, in an Aug. 6 message to its approximately 3,000 employees, the health care provider stated that all Leadership Evaluation Managers leaders will need to be vaccinated, with the first dose being received no later than Sept. 7.

Riverside also noted that all employees who received their employment offer on Aug. 16 or later will need to be vaccinated. As well, all on-site clinical instructors and students in clinical areas will need their first vaccination dose before they can begin on-site.

“After studying the data and consulting clinical experts, we join many leading national healthcare systems in taking these steps to address these concerns,” Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO wrote in an Aug. 6 memo to LEM leaders.

Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, said AMITA has been preparing to implement its new vaccination policy for some time.

“The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine was not part of our plan, but fits well with our goal of increasing vaccination among our staff and the communities we serve,” she said.

The group of employees required to get vaccinations includes those employed by AMITA Health, its subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering AMITA Health facilities, according to an AMITA Health representative.

As a system, 70 percent of AMITA Health associates are already fully vaccinated, according to AMITA Health.

AMITA Health will provide a process through which requests for exemption can be made if an employee is not able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief. These exemption requests will be reviewed by members of the Associate and Occupational Health, Human Resources and Mission teams, a representative said.

The press release said education and listening sessions will be held in the upcoming weeks, which will aim to address questions and concerns employees have about the vaccines.

If the requirement will put a strain on local AMITA facilities during an ongoing nursing shortage remains to be seen.

“Relying on the strength and size of our system, we are fortunate to be able to work with all our hardworking staff to cover anticipated shortages daily among our hospitals,” Hill said.

Though vaccination clinics have been held throughout the AMITA Health system over the past nine months, additional clinics for associates and physicians are currently being planned, according to an AMITA Health representative.