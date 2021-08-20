Q&A: Health officials answer questions about delta, masks, boosters

The Kankakee County Health Department Clinical Team and Dr. Abraham Thomas, internal medicine physician with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, answered some questions from the Journal regarding recent news surrounding rising COVID-19 cases, the delta variant, masks and vaccines. Here are their answers:

<strong>How has Kankakee County been impacted by the delta variant? Have hospitalizations increased?</strong>

<strong>THOMAS:</strong> Hospitalizations in the county have been increasing. Last spring, our hospitals were full of COVID patients. But by the end of May through the first half of July, I didn’t have any COVID patients. However, cases have been steadily rising since end of July. We believe it’s due to the delta variant and the unvaccinated. If you’re unvaccinated, you’re at a much greater risk of hospitalization. For those who have been vaccinated, there are some breakthrough cases, but they don’t get as sick and hospitalization is rarely needed.

<strong>HEALTH DEPARTMENT:</strong> On June 22, 2021, statewide, there were 670 confirmed COVID hospitalizations. As of Aug. 18, there are 1,994 confirmed COVID cases hospitalized, with an additional 212 hospitalized for COVID-like illness, in which tests are pending. The availability of ICU beds in the state of Illinois currently is at only 19 percent.

<strong>Why are masks considered to be effective at preventing infection by health experts?</strong>

HD: COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets that travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk, shout, or sing. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are near you or they may breathe these droplets in. Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others.

T: The reason masks are considered effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 is very simple — the virus is airborne. The virus can travel in at least a 6-foot radius, so you should wear a mask to prevent spreading and getting it from others. This was proven definitively during the last flu season. With COVID precautions, we were all wearing masks throughout the typical flu season, and incidence of illness dropped dramatically. This alone proves masks are effective in preventing the spread of illness.

<strong>Can masks affect breathing, airflow or people with asthma?</strong>

T: For most people with asthma or COPD, there is no real physical reason to not wear a mask. A lot of the issue is with their perception, which, in and of itself, is a valid concern. For instance, some people living with respiratory illness have a perception of claustrophobia caused by past instances of breathlessness. But masks are porous and the air does get through.

HD: Most people with underlying medical conditions can and should wear masks, per the CDC. If you have respiratory conditions or asthma and are concerned about wearing a mask safely, discuss with your healthcare provider the benefits and potential risks of wearing a mask.

<strong>Is the vaccine effective against the delta variant and other newer strains?</strong>

T: The current COVID-19 vaccines are definitely effective against the delta variant. Vaccination won’t necessarily stop you from getting the virus, but will ensure you don’t get as sick and need hospitalization. Keep in mind that the delta variant is just that — a variant of the same virus that originally caused illness.

HD: Per CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the delta variant. But they are not 100 percent effective and some fully vaccinated people will become infected (called a breakthrough infection) and experience illness. For such people, the vaccine still provides them strong protection against serious illness and death.

<strong>Is it worth it to get the vaccine if you can still get COVID-19?</strong>

HD: Absolutely, you are much less likely to catch COVID after being fully vaccinated. Also, the risk of severe illness or death is greatly reduced. According to IDPH, around 3 percent of COVID-19 related deaths since Jan. 1, 2021, have been breakthrough cases (or those vaccinated). That means that 97 percent of those dying are unvaccinated.

T: It is 100 percent worth getting the vaccine even though you might have a breakthrough infection. That’s an easy answer. Even if you become infected, you won’t get as sick and won’t be at risk for hospitalization or long-term complications. I have a patient who tested positive for the virus in spring of 2020 who still has symptoms from the illness. These COVID long-haulers can have cardiac issues, blood clots, respiratory problems, chronic sinus issues, fatigue and arthritis. No one can predict how this virus might affect you. It’s just not worth the risk. You should just get the vaccine.

<strong>How at risk are children to get sick from COVID-19?</strong>

T: I don’t see children in my practice, but, from my understanding, more kids are being affected by this surge. However, they are not typically getting severely ill.

HD: After declining in early summer, child cases have steadily increased since the beginning of July. Since the pandemic began, children represented 14.4 percent of total cumulated cases. For the week ending Aug. 12, children were 18 percent of reported weekly COVID-19 cases. In Kankakee County, children account for 24 percent of COVID cases currently.

HC: The only current recommendation is for moderate to severely immunocompromised individuals to receive and additional dose in their primary series. This is not a booster dose. Those who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems will now get three doses, instead of the two recommended for the general population. This is only for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently. They will receive a third dose at least 28 days after their second dose. The updated order from ACIP are expected to be released within the next week. After that this additional dose will be able to be given to those who meet criteria.

On Aug. 21, public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the following statement on the Administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots for the American people.

"Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout. For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.

“We have developed a plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall subject to FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence. We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster. We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them.

“We also anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks. With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well."

Health department: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials. The vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization (EUA).

Serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that side effects generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose. For this reason, the FDA required each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to be studied for at least two months (eight weeks) after the final dose. Millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected.

The FDA and the CDC have several systems in place to continually monitor COVID-19 vaccine safety. These systems, called “passive surveillance” and “active surveillance” systems, rapidly detect and investigate potential safety problems. Systems such as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and CDC’s text-based v-safe system, which receive reports of adverse events following vaccination, are examples of passive surveillance systems.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their request for full approval, called a biologics license application, on May 7, and Moderna began a rolling submission in June. Some officials have said that the Pfizer vaccine could be approved by late summer or early fall.

Johnson & Johnson has said it will submit its application later this year. While each vaccine review is unique, the FDA aims to complete priority vaccine reviews within eight months of receiving an application for approval and standard reviews within 12 months of receipt.