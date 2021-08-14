KHS students can use Kankakee library for hybrid learning

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School students on hybrid learning will be able to use the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library to work on their studies when the new school year begins.

The Kankakee School Board approved an agreement with the library Monday to rent the space between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Aug. 16 and running through Oct. 29.

The cost of rental will be $2,500 per month.

Students and staff will have to park on the street or in the parking lot across the street on the south side of Merchant street, and will use the Executive Plaza entrance on the East end of the building.

The school district will also provide transportation and will drop-off and pick-up students at the Executive Plaza entrance at the east end of the building as possible, ensuring the safety of students and other visitors.

The district will provide its own security and support staff to direct staff, students, and visitors directly to the area designated to support instructional purposes.

As part of the agreement, the district will provide technology devices and support including enhanced internet service.

The district will also provide its own security to direct and screen school visitors.

The library will provide general custodial services, though school district staff will manage the overall cleanliness.

The library will provide existing furniture with additional furniture needs being met by the district. The district is also coordinating student transportation and food service.

...