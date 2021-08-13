Kankakee County COVID transmission increases to 'high'

KANKAKEE — Community transmission of coronavirus in Kankakee County is now “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s <a href="https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view" target="_blank">COVID-19 data tracker</a>.

There were 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week in Kankakee County as of Wednesday, or 121.97 per 100,000 people.

Areas with 1 to 50 new COVID cases per 100,000 people in seven days are considered to have moderate transmission, while 50 to 100 is substantial and above 100 is high, according to the CDC.

All but 13 Illinois counties are rated as having high community transmission, according to the data tracker.

“A month ago, two months ago, we were in that period where maybe we were having 2, 3, 4 cases a day out of all those being tested. Now we’re seeing 15 to 25 again,” said Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis.

Kankakee County moved from 36 cases per 100,000 on July 24 to 50.06 on Aug. 3 to 121.97 on Aug. 11.

At the pandemic’s local peak in November 2020, there were 1,369 cases per 100,000, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In April, there were 203 cases.

“So they’re not the numbers that we saw a year ago, because a year ago we didn’t have vaccinations available for everybody or anybody, but the numbers are going up,” Bevis said.

There was an 88.73 percent increase in community transmission from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 compared to the previous week. There were 15 new COVID hospital admissions, or a 66.67 percent increase, this week. Zero new deaths occurred the week up to Aug. 11.

Bevis said the rise might be attributed to the combination of the more-transmissible delta variant and people taking fewer precautions as mitigations were lessened.

“We’re asking people because we’re in that high transmission rate category, you know, just keep wearing your mask, even if you’re vaccinated, when you’re around crowds in the stores and the restaurants to help protect yourselves and those you’re around,” he said.

Many schools in the county are days away from starting classes, but Bevis does not anticipate COVID rates will change that.

“There’s no indication or plans to not allow school to open and that wouldn’t be the health department’s call,” Bevis said.

Most of the cases are among the unvaccinated, Bevis said. The county has had some breakthrough cases, he said, but the number is not disclosed by IDPH.

“The vaccine will help prevent the serious illness and death. If you’re vaccinated, however, you could still get COVID, it will just help reduce those serious implications,” Bevis said.

Kankakee County’s population is just under 38 percent vaccinated, according to IDPH data.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a mandate to require masks at all Illinois long-term care facilities, daycares and pre-K-12 schools.

“If individuals aren’t happy with some of these mandates or the fact that we have to go back to wearing masks, if they’re not vaccinated, then all I can say is that they only have themselves to blame,” Bevis said.

For testing locations, visit <a href="http://kankakeehealth.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery/covid-19-testing-locations" target="_blank">kankakeehealth.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery/covid-19-testing-locations/</a>.

“If individuals aren't happy with some of these mandates or the fact that we have to go back to wearing masks, if they're not vaccinated, then all I can say is that they only have themselves to blame."

John Bevis, Kankakee County Health Department administrator