Momence High School offering dual enrollment courses

MOMENCE — Four Momence High School students were selected through a dual-enrollment lottery program to take free college courses, and others can take the courses at a discounted rate.

The students are seniors Nathan Martinez, Emma Smart and Aubrey Ogibovic and junior Braiden Kelley.

They were selected through a random name selection process, according to a news release from Momence CUSD 1.

The school district is partnering with Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University to offer the dual enrollment courses.

The new program is being made possible through federal grant funding.

Juniors and seniors can take advantage of dual enrollment opportunities even if they were not selected in the no-cost lottery, according to the release. Families are offered a substantially discounted rate at both KCC and ONU.

Students can take math, English, history, science or elective courses and receive high school credit in addition to college credit.

For more information, contact Lynette Thrasher at lthrasher@mcusd1.net.