Manteno parents protest school mask mandate

MANTENO — A group of about 10 parents and their children gathered outside of the Manteno CUSD 5 administration building Thursday afternoon to protest the requirement of masks in schools, which is now a state mandate for all pre-K — 12 schools and daycares.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that the decision on masks in schools was no longer going to be left up to local school boards, citing that “not enough districts” had chosen to require masks in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.

He said the mandate is part of efforts to slow the spread of the Delta variant and avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

Manteno School District announced plans in July that masks would be optional in the 2021-22 school year. The district had also been pushing for local control on COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The demonstrators gathered outside the district office at 2 p.m. Thursday. Several held signs indicating their opposition to the requirement of masks in schools.

Superintendent Lisa Harrod said in an email to the Daily Journal that the district appreciates the advocacy from parents and understands the challenges they are facing.

“We are frustrated and disheartened as well with the changes,” Harrod said. “There are multiple areas that can be affected by refusing to comply with the mandate at the time that would truly work against students and our organization.”

Harrod wrote that the district will continue to await guidance from the state and advocate for local control of COVID-19 mitigation measures to be reinstated. She also said the timing of the mandate was “unfortunate.”

“We always have the safety of our students in mind and need to continue to focus on providing our students with opportunities over the next year,” Harrod said.

Crystal Tomczak, parent of two children in the district, said that the mask mandate was overreaching the governor’s authority, and the school district should do more to “back their community.”

“I feel they are my children, and it’s my choice,” she said. “[Pritzker] has surpassed his ability to tell us how to raise our kids and how to go about our daily lives.”

Tomczak said her older son was a high school junior this past school year, and he decided to attend school in person and wear a mask rather than do remote learning.

However, with her youngest son about to enter kindergarten, Tomczak said wearing masks this school year is “not even an option” for her family.

“We are not going to ruin his first year of school, and we’re not going to ruin my [high school] son’s last year of school,” she said.

Rebecca Michel, parent of three children in the district, said parents should be able to decide what is best for their children’s health.

She said her son’s pediatrician advised that he not wear a mask for prolonged periods because of his asthma, while her daughter experienced skin irritations due to wearing a mask.

She also noted that her children won’t have the option of remote learning to avoid needing to wear masks.

The Illinois State Board of Education is requiring school districts resume fully in-person learning, with one exception for remote. To receive remote learning, the student must be ineligible to receive a vaccine and also be under a quarantine order.

“The school’s job is to teach them, keep them safe,” Michel said. “If [others] want to wear a mask, let them. But let everyone make their own choices. Let the parents make the choices for their children.”

Britt Harms, who homeschools his children, said he was rallying for the rights of other children to not have to wear masks in school.

“I love my children, and I want them to have a good future,” he said. “All these kids are worth it.”

Harms said the school board and teachers in Manteno are “great people,” and while he understands they are not being given a choice, he said they should be prepared to “risk everything” to teach children about free choice.

“If we don’t fight for their freedom, we’re not going to teach them what freedom is,” he said. “The most important lesson that these teachers can teach these children is freedom, and the most important way to teach them is by example.”