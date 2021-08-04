Kankakee County's 'moderate' COVID spread becomes 'substantial'

CDC Illinois COVID transmission map (Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

KANKAKEE — COVID-19 transmission in Kankakee County on Tuesday shifted from “moderate” to “substantial,” the second highest metric from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s <a href="https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view" target="_blank">COVID data tracker.</a>

Areas with 1 to 49 cases per 100,000 people are considered to have moderate transmission, while 50 to 99 is substantial and 100 and above is high, according to the CDC.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) uses 50 cases per 100,000 as a target threshold for counties to aim to stay under.

The data tracker showed Kankakee County moving from 36 cases per 100,000 on July 24 to 50.06 on Tuesday, with Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis saying there could be as many as 55.

All but six Illinois counties are rated as having substantial or high community transmission, according to the data tracker.

“At this point, all I can say is our numbers just went up,” Bevis said.

He said he expects to receive calls today from parents and community members anxious about the increased spread as school start dates approach.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by over 13 percent from Sunday to Monday night while intensive care bed usage jumped 15 percent, according to IDPH.

If an area reaches substantial or high transmission, the CDC recommends <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html" target="_blank">vaccinated people wear masks indoors</a> in public.

“We’re definitely going to have to look at that,” Bevis said.

Earlier this week, he said he was uncertain if more mandates were to come but expected some kind of regulatory changes.

To view the CDC's COVID data tracker, visit <a href="http://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker" target="_blank">covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker</a>.

Find more information on the CDC's recommendations for unvaccinated and vaccinated people at <a href="http://cdc.gov/coronavirus" target="_blank">cdc.gov/coronavirus</a>.