IHSA, IDPH update fall sports guidance

Hours after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated mask requirements for youth sports in Illinois, the IHSA followed suit with an update to its policy Wednesday, just five days before the start of the fall sports season.

Pritzker announced updates on Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Public Health All-Sports Policy pertaining to COVID-19 which require masks to be worn by all individuals at indoor sporting events, regardless of vaccination status.

The IHSA followed suit with a press release late Wednesday which cited Pritzker’s announcement to make clear that masks will be required by all spectators, coaches, officials and participants at indoor fall sports, which include girls volleyball and girls swimming and diving.

Like last season, masks are not required to be work while swimmers and divers are in the water, but must be worn at all other times.

The IHSA did state that spectator limits would not be changed after Wednesday’s updates, nor would there be changes to the IHSA calendar. The entire state is currently allowed to host a capacity indoor crowd, with masks now required.

“Today’s announcement will not deter us from our mission of safely offering high school student-athletes in Illinois the opportunity to participate in sports and activities,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “Illinois high school student-athletes and coaches have been resilient in dealing with myriad mitigations and unexpected changes over the past year.

“We hope all Illinoisans do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can quickly move beyond this and remove masks from indoor athletic events.”

Outdoor fall sports, which include football, boys and girls cross country, boys soccer, girls tennis and boys and girls golf, did not see any changes as a result of Wednesday’s updates.