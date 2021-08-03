COVID numbers continue incline in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s COVID-19 cases are increasing with the delta variant influx, though the rise seems marginally less steep than some nearby counties.

According to <a href="https://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=7" target="_blank">data</a> from the Illinois Department of Public Health for Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, the seven-day test positivity rolling average has risen from 1.3 percent on July 2 to 3.3 early last week to 4.9 on July 30.

The region’s COVID numbers are nearing the level reached in late April and early May.

“For Kankakee County by ourselves, our positive rate currently is 2.3 and it’s been hovering between 1.7 and 2.3 for at least the past week,” said Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis.

Still, the county’s positivity percentage has not hit 2 percent for a month and a half.

“Our testing numbers are still satisfactory to get an indication of what’s out there in our community. Obviously, with Will County’s population being much larger than ours, they are the ones that are currently sitting at a little bit higher, their positivity rate is at 5.3,” he said.

Other than noting the difference between the population, proximity to northern Illinois and the two counties’ demographics, Bevis is not sure why Kankakee County is seeing a lower rate.

Last week, Will County reported 61 positive cases per 100,000 people, while Kankakee County saw 36, the lowest of its surrounding counties. Just over 37 percent of Kankakee County is vaccinated, as of Monday, while Will County is 50 percent vaccinated.

IDPH communicated as of a week ago that Kankakee County has had around 20 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant, Bevis said. However, the variant is <a href="https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jul/26/facebook-posts/large-scale-not-individual-testing-tells-when-delt" target="_blank">difficult to track</a> because tests taken to determine positivity do not differentiate the strain.

IDPH tests some cases for origin and has used them to extrapolate that the delta variant caused 80 percent of positive COVID cases currently in Illinois, Bevis said.

Last week, amid rising COVID infection rates and a bump in vaccinations, Gov. JB Pritzker said he was “looking at all the possible mitigations.” He has not announced plans to resume any mandated restrictions.

Bevis is unsure if the state will reinstate restrictions.

“For the past year and a half, if anything, I have learned to expect the unexpected,” he said. “So this is obviously evolving on a day-by-day basis. We’re definitely going to need to be monitoring. Our community locally over the weekend had Merchant Street MusicFest, Chicago had Lollapalooza, a lot of areas are having big festivals, the county fair’s coming up, so people are out and about.”

Bevis continued, “So yes, I fully expect things to change, but how it changes, how much it changes, nobody’s going to know. The difference between last year and today is that we have a vaccine available, and the easiest thing people can do to help prevent getting delta or COVID is to get vaccinated.”

The health department vaccinated 90 people Saturday at clinics at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Momence High School, and hopes to entice more locals to get first doses during the second round of clinics in three weeks, Bevis said.

He also recommended that residents inform themselves on the risks of travelling.

“The CDC has good maps of locations where you would be going, you can see whether they’re considered a hotspot or not, whether you need to be extra cautious when you’re there,” Bevis said.

With the increasing numbers and events like MusicFest in mind, Bevis said the health department will assess the statistics of the next two weeks carefully.

“Nobody can predict the future, so that’s part of why we look at these numbers every day and are able to see if there’s any new trends going up and down,” he said.

With rising COVID-19 case numbers around the state, Gov. JB Pritzker is urging Illinoisans to wear a mask whether they are vaccinated or not.

On Monday in Aurora, Pritzker did not hint at a mask mandate, but said a mask should be worn in certain situations.

“If you are vaccinated or unvaccinated, but certainly, either way, wearing a mask indoors in a large event is a good idea,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the organizers of Lollapalooza were reasonable by asking attendees for vaccination cards before entering. The governor said last week he planned to attend the four-day music festival, but later decided not to go.

“It was also reasonable for people like me who got up near the date and decided I would rather not go just out an abundance of caution,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s decision also came in the wake of a recent document from the Centers for Disease Control which indicated that fully vaccinated people could spread the virus if they contracted breakthrough infections.

— The Center Square