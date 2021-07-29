Masks will be optional at Bourbonnais elementary schools

<em>UPDATE: On Aug. 4, Gov. Pritzker issued a statewide mandate that masks must be worn indoors at all pre-K - 12 schools, reversing the state's previous stance that local school boards would be able to decide. Districts that planned a mask-optional policy, including BESD53, are no longer allowed to do so.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a back-to-school plan Tuesday which includes adopting a mask-optional policy in the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the district will be recommending, but not requiring, that its students and staff wear face masks in school in accordance with CDC guidance.

“Based on current conditions, including the fact that Illinois is in Phase 5, we are not requiring face masks in school,” he said.

Updated CDC guidance suggests that all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said on Tuesday that it was adopting the latest CDC guidance as well.

At this time, the guidance is still only recommended and not required for schools, aside from the requirement that all passengers must wear masks on school buses — regardless of the school’s mask policy.

The board approved a resolution reiterating that the state is allowing for local control on pandemic mitigation measures.

“The Board acknowledges and appreciates the decision to allow locally elected school boards, in consultation with local public health departments, discretion to determine COVID-19 mitigation measures,” the resolution states.

The board also approved a resolution authorizing the superintendent to implement and modify plans as needed based on local metrics. Changes would be in effect unless action is taken upon subsequent board review.

“We will continue to amend our plans if we have to make changes,” Ehrman said. “We’re in Phase 5 right now. That could change tomorrow, though hopefully it won’t, back to Phase 4.”

Ehrman said the district surveyed its families about the potential mask policy, and over 80 percent of nearly 700 responses indicated they were in support of making masks optional, provided infection rates remain low.

He added that the support for making masks optional was higher among teachers and staff, with about 90 percent of those responding to the survey on board with the plan.

“The only way I would feel comfortable recommending amending our plans in such a way, would be to make sure we are doing this together as a collaborative team,” he said. “As much as we can draw up the plans, our staff have to help us implement those plans.”

The district transitioned back to a full schedule of in-person learning on March 23.

Ehrman noted that the unification of the state’s guidance with the CDC made planning easier for the upcoming school year, as that was not always the case previously.

“We’ve been operating fully in person since March 23, so our plans needed to be tweaked, not rebuilt,” he said.

The first day of school for Bourbonnais students will be Aug. 25.

The CDC recommended masks be worn by all individuals in K-12 schools, and IDPH announced it “fully aligns” with the federal guidance. Gov. JB Pritzker warned Monday that districts disobeying guidance could face civil liability.

The guidance that all people in school buildings should wear face coverings comes just 18 days after the CDC released guidance saying masks were suggested only for those who had not been vaccinated.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC said in a Tuesday briefing the main reason for the change in guidance is the fact that the COVID-19 delta variant — which makes up “eight in 10” of the COVID-19 cases that have had been sequenced in laboratories — is less predictable and more transmissible than previous versions of the virus. It’s also due to the fact that fewer people than expected have chosen to become vaccinated nationwide.

“When we released our school guidance on July 9, we had less delta variant in this country, we had fewer cases in this country, and importantly, we were really hopeful that we would have more people vaccinated, especially in the demographic between 12 to 17 years old,” Walensky said according to an audio recording posted to the CDC website.

She said the guidance is aimed at protecting those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children 11 years of age and younger and those who are immunocompromised.

While Pritzker said the state has “wanted school districts to make decisions for themselves throughout the last year to keep their districts safe,” school districts face the risk of being held liable in civil courts “if they don't live up to the standard that is set by the CDC.”

The Illinois State Board of Education echoed those comments in a statement Wednesday.

“Illinois fully adopted the CDC's updated guidance for K-12 schools on July 27, which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status,” an ISBE spokesperson said in an email. “School boards that choose not to implement public health guidance are putting their students and staff at risk and should consult with their insurers as to potential liability.”

Other than that, ISBE’s most recent guidance, encouraging school boards to work with local health departments on mitigations, remains in place.