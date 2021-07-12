Head Start preschool program at KSD111 gets federal grant

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is set to receive more than $450,000 in federal grant funding to benefit its Head Start program for preschoolers, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s office.

More than $1.2 million in funding was secured for local Head Start programs through the American Rescue Plan, the release states.

Grant amounts include:

<ul><li>$458,260 to Kankakee School District 111</li><li>$559,962 to Illinois Action for Children</li><li>$114,864 to Child Care Resource & Referral</li><li>$86,148 to Governors State University</li></ul>

“This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing children within the 2nd District and throughout Illinois for success, and help parents know that their children are safe and cared for when they go back to work,” Kelly said in the release.

“Another important benefit is that preschool programs like Head Start have been shown in evidence-based studies to increase education equality across races, geography and income,” the Democratic Congresswoman said.

Head Start is a federally funded child development program designed for preschoolers primarily from low-income families in Kankakee County.

Services include a structured curriculum with a primary emphasis on social skills, early literacy and kindergarten readiness, medical referrals/services, dental referrals/services, nutrition referrals and full partnerships with parents, according to the Kan-I-Help Information Network.

Illinois will receive nearly $1.3 billion in funding for child care programs and assistance through the American Rescue Plan.

That funding is part of the ARP’s $45 billion overall investment to help Illinois and other states keep child care and Head Start programs open, keep workers on the job, and lower costs for working families, according to the release.