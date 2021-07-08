Pfizer vaccine clinic today in Watseka

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Illinois residents age 12 and older from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Appointments or walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, visit <a href="http://co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department" target="_blank">co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department</a> or ICPHD’s Facebook page or call ICPHD at 815-432-2483.

Second doses will be scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician will not be required.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka.

Clients will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and to bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals who are wheelchair bound or need additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.

Please do not attend if you do not feel well or are in isolation or quarantine.

Patients will need to wear a face covering and clothing with access to the upper arm, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.