ISP investigates fifth crash in 1-57 construction work zone since July 1

KANKAKEE — Illinois State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in the construction zone on Interstate 57 near Kankakee.

It is the fifth accident to occur in the construction zone since July 1.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 17-year-old female from Paxton, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The crash occurred at 7:24 p.m., Tuesday near milepost 310 in the northbound lanes, an area currently under construction.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver was traveling south on I-57 near milepost 310 and for unknown reasons lost control and veered off the roadway to the right. The vehicle overturned before coming to rest on its roof, police said.

The crash came one day after a semi-tractor trailer rolled over at milepost 308.

The construction zone is between mileposts 302 and 311.