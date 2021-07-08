Council members comment on 'out of hand' unofficial fireworks

KANKAKEE — There was no shortage of official fireworks displays this Fourth of July weekend, but that didn’t stop community members from taking matters into their own hands.

Organized <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/gallery/photo-gallery-communities-celebrate-july-fourth/collection_9499d258-de58-11eb-83c7-4f499a332f01.html" target="_blank">fireworks shows</a> took place locally in Aroma Park, Kankakee, Manteno, Watseka and Wilmington.

At the Tuesday Kankakee City Council meeting, 7th Ward Alderman P. Carl Brown said he saw more fireworks from residents this Fourth of July weekend than ever before.

“I will continue to call the fire departments,” Brown said. “A lot of communities are seeing a lot of deaths and injuries from these communities having their own fireworks displays.”

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Danita Swanson said she thought the city’s fireworks display at Kankakee Community College, which featured music from the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, was well done and turned out to be a nice evening.

However, Swanson has also witnessed many neighbors putting on their own shows as well.

“They even did damage to my garage, but I never called the police because I know it’s an issue,” she said.

Swanson said she thought that last year, when COVID-19 stimulus money was fresh in people’s pockets, the overkill of fireworks from residents was worse.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said that on July 4, the fire department responded to five Dumpster fires related to the improper disposal of fireworks. In most cases, the user attempted to throw away fireworks that were not fully extinguished.

While there are normally more fire calls over the weekend, five Dumpster fires in one night is abnormally high, he said.

“You’ve got to leave the fireworks to the professionals,” he said. “Unfortunately, I think next year we might have to do a better job of putting some public safety information out there prior to the Fourth.”

LaRoche said firefighters were not quite as busy as last year’s Fourth of July weekend, but it was “pretty close.”

“With the lack of fireworks (public displays) last year, and all the stimulus money being spent on fireworks, there were a lot more incidents last year,” he said.

The City of Kankakee’s annual display was <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/no-city-fireworks-this-4th/article_f59ab692-8e83-11ea-98f2-03bec95ff3c6.html" target="_blank">canceled last year</a> due to budgetary concerns related to COVID-19. Local sources pooled together their resources to fund an official community display to take its place.

Nationally, as many public fireworks shows were called off in 2020 due to COVID-19, the number of people shooting off fireworks for themselves increased.

According to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was a 50 percent increase in fireworks-related deaths and injuries in 2020 compared to 2019.

About 15,600 people were sent to the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries in 2020, up from 10,000 ER-treated fireworks injuries in 2019. Meanwhile, the number of fireworks-related deaths across the country grew from 12 reported in 2019 to 18 reported in 2020.

“It’s getting scarier every year,” Brown said. “It just seems like, either state legislators should either make it legal in Illinois or not legal, because it’s getting out of hand. I thought it was getting out of hand this year.”

Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois, other than novelty items such as sparklers, small noisemakers and smoke bombs.

However, that doesn’t stop residents from crossing state lines to Indiana and other nearby states to stock up for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond — many extend the tradition to the weeks before and after the holiday as well.

Illinois’ Pyrotechnic Use Act makes the possession, transportation and use of illegal fireworks a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 or a year in prison.