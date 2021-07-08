38th annual fishing derby kicks off Friday

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee River Fishing Derby is ready to go, albeit a little later than expected.

The 38th annual edition kicks off a week later after being postponed due to dangerous conditions on the Kankakee River after several days of heavy rainfall.

Fishing begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and runs through 6 p.m. on July 18.

The contest is put on by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association.

NIAA president Ken Munjoy said all dates on their derby posters correspond with the new schedule.

“We’ll get people out there (fishing) at the time the derby starts,” Munjoy said.

He said they expect between 350 and 400 registrations with most having three participants listed.

Munjoy felt bad the derby was postponed.

“People plan their vacations around this,” he said.

The registration fee is $20 per family or individual.

You can find a registration form at <a href="https://bit.ly/3wkHplz" target="_blank">https://bit.ly/3wkHplz</a>.

Participants 16 years and older must have a valid Illinois fishing license. They can be purchased at most tackle and bait shops, as well as sporting goods stores. They can also be purchased online at <a href="http://www2.illinois.gov/dnr" target="_blank">www2.illinois.gov/dnr</a>.

Tagging of the fish takes place today with the help of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division’s shocking boat.

“They do a lot for us, as well as the conservation officers,” Munjoy said.

There are nine major prize fish that can earn participants a cash prize of $1,000 to $777. There are 42 tagged fish that each pay $500.

There are nine categories: Walleye, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Crappie, Northern Pike, Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish, Rock Bass and Roughfish.

Prizes are limited to fish caught in the Kankakee River or its tributaries in Kankakee and Will counties.

The distribution of prizes will take place at 6 p.m. July 21 at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.