County vaccinations continue slow rise

KANKAKEE — Amidst tornado warnings and torrential rain Saturday, the Kankakee County Health Department vaccinated 25 people from COVID-19 at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

Still, 585 shots were administered this weekend and Saturday’s statewide vaccination count was the highest daily total in a month, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said it was difficult to know what size crowd to expect at the festival.

“Even though we only did 25, there’s 400, almost 500 people that were able to get vaccinated over the weekend in our county because of all of the extra help and locations that vaccine is available,” Bevis said.

Vaccinations were also administered at Jonathan Ward’s Community Outreach Camp and Weekend, pharmacies and other health centers.

The next vaccination sites at community events will come on July 17 — Kankakee Valley Park District’s Touch a Truck event and The Taste of Our CommUNITY in Hopkins Park.

Bevis said the health department will only be able to service the KVPD event with Pfizer vaccinations while bringing back the car seat safety program it ran at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in June.

Health department staff are working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to set up vaccinations for the Hopkins Park event, Bevis said.

Kankakee County’s population that is fully vaccinated is 34.69 percent. The county was just over 30 percent at the end of May. Illinois overall is at 48.39 percent and has administered over 12.5 million doses.

“It’s a convenience factor right now more than it’s an urgent factor,” Bevis said.

Though COVID cases are continuing to drop in the state, officials are expressing concern that the virus might resurge, especially what’s being called a more-infectious, India-based Delta variant, which Gov. JB Pritzker said could dominate Illinois’ cases by fall in a Monday press conference.

Recently, 85 mostly unvaccinated teens and staff at a summer youth camp in Adams and Schuyler counties tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state health department. Both counties have higher vaccination percentages than Kankakee County.

“There’s a number of individuals who haven’t been exposed or have yet to be exposed, and many of those are going to be younger children,” Bevis said.

He is not concerned about an outbreak occurring in a summer school environment because many local teachers have been vaccinated and schools are still following specific masking and social-distancing requirements.

Other summer events and gatherings, however, pose their own risks that attendees should weigh for themselves, Bevis said.

“Nobody can police everybody 100 percent of the time,” Bevis said. “We can only hope we put the education out there so that people are doing what they need to be doing.”

Actions can be taken by residents if they think an environment could cause a breakout,” he said.

“Complaints can get made to management of facilities if they say they require masks, calls can be made to the health department still, we can potentially investigate those to see what is being done and if it’s in violation of anything specifically,” he said.

As the vaccination pace is dwindling, Bevis said the health department wants to avoid excess waste.

“We’re still trying to be cognizant that we don’t waste any vaccine, but the state is indicating that is OK if somebody comes in and it’s only one person and we have to open a vial and potentially throw away the rest of that vial,” he said.

Vials contain five or 10 doses depending on the brand, Bevis said. Unusable doses have totaled 75,489 in Illinois, according to IDPH.

The health department is also placing smaller and less frequent orders for doses, Bevis said.

<center><p style="text-align: left;">Total administered vaccine doses: <strong>75,583</strong><p style="text-align: left;">People fully vaccinated: <strong>38,171</strong><p style="text-align: left;">7 day average daily doses administered: <strong>253</strong><p style="text-align: left;">Doses reported on 6/29: <strong>157</strong></center>

<p dir="ltr"><span><span><span>Kankakee County: <strong>34.69%</strong></span></span></span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Ford County: <strong>3</strong></span><strong>9.28%</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Iroquois County: </span><strong>33.60%</strong>

<span><span><span>Grundy County: <strong>40.58%</strong></span></span></span>

<span><span><span><span>Livingston</span><strong><span><span> </span></span></strong><span>County:</span> <strong><span><span>37.46%</span></span></strong></span></span></span>

<span><span><span><span id="docs-internal-guid-13fe6bff-7fff-2835-8c18-3a43e175a3dc">Will County:</span> <strong><span><span><span id="docs-internal-guid-13fe6bff-7fff-2835-8c18-3a43e175a3dc"><span>47.36%</span></span></span></span></strong></span></span></span>

<span>Highest county percentage: <strong>DuPage County with 56.93%</strong></span>

<span>Lowest county percentage: <strong>Alexander County with 14.39%</strong></span>

<span>Source: Illinois Department of Public Health as of 6/30 </span>