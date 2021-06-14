Ward to return for community outreach weekend

Next month, 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate Jonathan Ward will head to training camp to begin his second NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals, but before that, the running back and special teams member will be in Kankakee to give back to the community that raised him.

June 25-27 will be the second annual Jonathan Ward Community Outreach Camp and Weekend, an extension of the one-day event he began last year. The weekend will spotlight education, football and community outreach.

On June 25, Ward, in conjunction with Microsoft, will host a free education and learning seminar at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffrey St., from 3 to 5 p.m. The seminar will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

On June 26, Ward will return to his alma mater, Bishop McNamara, where he will host a free football camp from 10 a.m. to noon at 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

The weekend will conclude June 27 at Kankakee’s Beckman Park, on the corner of Cobb Boulevard and South Osborn Street, with a free family fun day and picnic from 2 to 6 p.m. In addition to family fun and food, Aunt Martha’s Kankakee Community Health Clinic will have its mobile clinic present to administer the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and schedule patients’ second appointments. The vaccine is free of charge.

The education seminar and football camp are for children ages 6-18. To register and find more details, go to <a href="http://bit.ly/WardCamp" target="_blank">bit.ly/WardCamp</a>.