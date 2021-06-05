Vaccinations to be available at Bourbonnais Friendship Festival

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, as part of Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

The clinic will be in partnership with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and the festival.

“As the largest-attended event held in Bourbonnais, the Friendship Festival Committee felt the opportunity to host a vaccination clinic was important to the overall health and wellness of the community,” Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Chairman Bob Steinke said in a press release. “We want to make it convenient. Get vaccinated, get some festival food, listen to some local talent, hop on the carnival rides and safely enjoy the family-friendly event.”

The community room located downstairs within the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, will house the vaccination site.

Walk-ins are welcome. Pre-registration is not required but can be completed via the Kankakee County Health Department <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeehealth" target="_blank">Facebook</a> page beginning June 11.

The clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for adults or Pfizer’s two-dose vaccination for those ages 12 and older.

If you receive a first dose of Pfizer on June 26, your second dose will be administered on Monday, July 19, at the Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.

Clinic attendees are asked to bring identification for age verification. Minors are required to be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. No proof of health insurance is needed to receive the vaccine.

For inquiries about the vaccination clinic, call Debbie Caise at 815-928-6205.

For the five-day schedule of Bourbonnais Friendship Festival events, visit <a href="http://bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.

The Iroquois County Pubic Health Department will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Illinois residents age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.

<div dir="auto">The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available by appointment or walk-in at the ICPHD office, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.</div>

<div dir="auto"> </div>

<div class="o9v6fnle cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q"><div dir="auto">To schedule an appointment, visit <a class="oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl py34i1dx gpro0wi8" tabindex="0" href="https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A5AA2BABFEC34-june1?fbclid=IwAR2tKalKYCW99qV-pq1aEi9jZ4RBCAxvXt2ZYUdZLlg13tRC_oBJRoDVeOc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A5AA2BABFEC34-june1</a> or call ICPHD at 815-432-2483.</div></div>