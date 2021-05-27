Pandemic Health Navigators helping connect residents with area services

KANKAKEE — After contracting COVID-19, it can be hard to get your life back on track, not just your health.

State officials say that’s why they launched the Pandemic Health Navigator Program this spring through an Illinois Department of Public Health grant to the Illinois Public Health Association with the Illinois Primary Health Care Association. It aims to provide COVID-impacted residents in the most vulnerable communities — among them racial and ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and those near the poverty line — with resources from trusted members of their community.

Community-based organizations and federally qualified health centers in Regions 2-9 work with health departments and other agencies to provide free services to people with or exposed to COVID-19.

“What we’re hoping to do is to fill in the gap, we’re not here to take over or replace anything,” said Perry Maier, program coordinator for Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties.

<a href="https://www.dph.illinois.gov/rfp/covid-19-pandemic-health-navigator-regional-coordinators#:~:text=This" target="_blank">Over $7.5 million</a> in federal pass-through funds was estimated to be made available to Region 7 for the program.

Service requests are increasing in Region 7, Maier said. Over a weekend in mid-May, pandemic health navigators in Region 7 received at least 30 new resource requests.

People are usually connected to providers in the program through contact tracers from their local health department, but they can seek help from organizations directly.

“If we get a notification that the individual or the family is in need of something, then through that navigator process we can take that information and refer it [to organizations],” said John Bevis, Kankakee County Health Department administrator.

Once an organization picks up a request, they contact the resident to find out if they need any additional services.

“We’re also looking at things for meals, clothes, medicine, mobility support, immigration matters, work and income resources,” Maier said.

Thirteen entities provide services through the program in Region 7, according to Maier, including the Kankakee chapter of the NAACP and Illinois Migrant Council. For a full list, see <a href="http://helpguidethrive.org" target="_blank">helpguidethrive.org/</a>.

“Our community health workers are there, ready to assist with social service supports, personal care education, vaccine access and even critical logistics like ensuring access to groceries and food when an individual has to be isolated,” Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County NAACP, said in a statement.

Leslie Diaz, the team coordinator for community health workers at Illinois Migrant Council, said most requests they get are from people in quarantine.

“Sometimes they just need someone to talk to in the moment,” she said.

Illinois Migrant Council offers services in Spanish and can help connect undocumented people and refugees impacted by COVID with needed services. Diaz estimates they have 20-25 new households requesting services per week.

“Out of those 20 to 25, you’re looking at three to four resources each,” Diaz said.

A common need that community health workers address is access to food. Diaz said her team checks if clients have allergies or babies to feed before arranging food deliveries by a friend or someone from the organization.

Navigators can also procure services for needs that exist before a COVID diagnosis but continue during it, such as mental health or substance usage counseling, rental assistance and more.

“If we can’t assist those people directly, what we’re going to do is try to use our community resources,” Pace said.

Organizers involved in the program hope its interconnectedness builds community.

“We really believe in that collaborative approach that health departments and medical centers and community organizations all working together have a much better chance at addressing the unmet needs,” Maier said.

Pace said the NAACP’s work throughout the pandemic, including with the health navigator program, has brought the organization closer to local hospitals and the health department.

“Even though we had relationships before, those relationships have been strengthened,” he said.

The grant funding the program ends Oct. 31, though Maier said it’s possible it could be extended through the end of the year.

<strong>Community-based organizations </strong>

<span>Agape Missions</span>

<a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://agapemissionsnfp.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070887000&usg=AFQjCNHGJPangyIN8nbqz2N3oo3aDA4hOg" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">agapemissionsnfp.org</a>

<span><span>Harvey Brooks Motivation & Development Foundation</span></span>

<span><span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.hbfjoliet1998.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070891000&usg=AFQjCNET5CuNLJGFL2Qz_dIgiE4rHlrYUQ" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">hbfjoliet1998.org</a></span></span>

<span>Illinois Migrant Council</span>

<span data-mce-mark="1"><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.illinoismigrant.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070891000&usg=AFQjCNFaYxY4ZgeyqUUFRdePqu9SoVaAQA" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">illinoismigrant.org</a></span>

<span>Illinois Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs</span>

<a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.bgcillinoisalliance.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070891000&usg=AFQjCNEBVqrST8SVKU_HjoUDyWN7k-vj9g" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">ww.bgcillinoisalliance.org</a>

<span>NAACP DuPage</span>

<span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://dupagecountynaacp.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070893000&usg=AFQjCNGKexXrTdfQgapwHqHYsnyyKsOcJA" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">dupagecountynaacp.org</a></span>

<span>NAACP Kankakee</span>

<span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070893000&usg=AFQjCNE9jOTDmh3heVRFrWaigVjJ1dcu-g" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">kankakeecountybranchnaacp.org</a></span>

<span><span>National Hook-Up of Black Women Inc.</span></span>

<a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.nhbwjoliet.com/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070894000&usg=AFQjCNGRGD_1xWE-PKJzUZ9X6Ul6airwYw" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">nhbwjoliet.com</a>

<span>Sisters and Brothers Helping Each Other</span>

<a href="http://facebook.com/SistersAndBrothersHelpingEachOther/" target="_blank"><span>facebook.com/SistersAndBrothersHelpingEachOther/</span></a>

<span><span>Spanish Community Center</span></span>

<a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://spanishcenter.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070896000&usg=AFQjCNE0fjGdcLm7Qu2SXag4d74gzWT8pA" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">spanishcenter.org</a>

<span>Quad County Urban League</span>

<span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.qcul.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070895000&usg=AFQjCNEaiXsNT_7VsIuBF5VhA6jRMryaHA" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">qcul.org</a></span>

<span>United African Organization</span>

<span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://uniteafricans.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070896000&usg=AFQjCNHgyxVd8FjaIdopcNHL38u4aHBSjg" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">uniteafricans.org</a></span>

<span>Warehouse Workers for Justice</span>

<span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ww4j.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070897000&usg=AFQjCNGdHn0U3VBFONHbAzLUmhaftf1KCA" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">www.ww4j.org/</a></span>

<strong>Federally qualified health centers </strong>

<span>Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness</span>

<a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.auntmarthas.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070887000&usg=AFQjCNFFdjtE7ovjvekwHpmCaelB7h8ujQ" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">auntmarthas.org</a>

<span>Community Health Partnership of IL</span>

<span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.chpofil.org/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070889000&usg=AFQjCNGsd1oku6RgH4FPezva_1if65mwAA" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">chpofil.org</a></span>

<span>VNA Healthcare</span>

<span><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.vnahealth.com/&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1621991070897000&usg=AFQjCNEn28XgmiMCPxhRZrX_Y-0DlZAYCA" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">vnahealth.com</a></span>

<span>If you are an organization interested in joining the program, reach out to your region coordinator at helpguidethrive.org to see if funding is available. </span>

The following are vaccinated percentages of total county populations and their total number of administered doses as of 5/26.

<strong>Kankakee County </strong>

29.46%

66,047

<strong>Ford County</strong>

33.73%

9,726

<strong>Grundy County </strong>

35.66%

38,971

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

30.24%

16,784

<strong>Livingston County</strong>

30.56%

22,899

<strong>Will County</strong>

38.55%

588,516

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health