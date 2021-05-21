Gas prices up from year ago

Planning a drive or two on Memorial Day Weekend? Temperatures are not the only things which will be on the rise.

Expect to pay more at the gas pump.

According to <a href="http://gasbuddy.com" target="_blank">gasbuddy.com</a>, the national average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day. Although that’s a small drop from current prices, it’s a $1.02 increase from the holiday a year ago.

That $2.98 would also be the highest price for a gallon a gas on Memorial Day since 2014, when it was $3.66 per gallon.

“The numbers are clear: People are itching to travel as the nation recovers from COVID-19 but are frustrated with some of the highest holiday weekend gas prices in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices have been increasing for months due to the continued rise in gasoline demand as a myriad of destinations reopen ahead of the summer driving season.”

The recent Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to a cyber attack only highlighted how consumers have become reliant on gasoline since the pandemic hit, De Haan said. The pipeline was down for six days, and it delivers 45 percent of the gasoline supply to the Southeast. The shutdown caused some panic and significant fuel shortages.

“Drivers don’t need to worry too much though, as there is an end in sight,” De Haan said. “Prices should ease up ahead of the holiday, mainly in areas where the pipeline challenges were most severe. Be warned that a rebound may happen as we approach midsummer, should gasoline demand rise to near-record levels.”

<strong>ILLINOIS PRICES</strong>

As of Monday, Illinois gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.19 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Average gas prices in Illinois are 18.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Locally, gas prices in Kankakee on Thursday ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.19 per gallon, according to <a href="http://gasbuddy.com" target="_blank">gasbuddy.com</a>. In Bradley and Bourbonnais, gas prices ranged from $2.98 to $3.14 per gallon with the lowest being at both the Murphy Express on Illinois Route 50 and at Gulf on North Convent Avenue.

In Manteno, prices were right at $3.15 or $3.16 per gallon, while prices ranged from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon in Watseka.

“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” De Haan said.

In GasBuddy’s survey, 46 percent of respondents said that high gas prices would directly impact their travel plans.

“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited — prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot,” De Haan said.

In addition, 39 percent of people surveyed are planning to take long distance trips in their cars to avoid flying, driving up to 500 miles.