Locals get vaccinated at farmers' market mental health event

KANKAKEE — Success at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market is normally measured in terms of fruit and vegetables, baked goods and entertainment.

On Saturday, vaccinations were part of the market fare, and more than 100 people became fully vaccinated from COVID-19 while at the market.

The Kankakee County Health Department administered 110 shots of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a four-hour period as nurses and volunteers from AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital helped make Saturday a success.

“If we could do 50, I was going to consider it a successful day,” health department administrator John Bevis said.

They originally planned to bring 100 doses and decided to get more after an early rush.

Some people who received the shot saw information about the pop-up on social media, he said, while others learned about it when they walked up to the tent and decided to get the vaccination.

The health department, in addition to operating a vaccination pop-up for adults, was one of 17 vendors that came out to give young people tips and resources on mental wellness and self-care for “Open-Mindedness — End the Stigma” Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fest.

The wide array of other vendors included the Kankakee Area YMCA, Collective Balance Counseling, Clove Alliance and the Kankakee Public Library.

Pledge for Life Partnership, Project SUN and Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center created the event as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“They were just trying to teach youth how to decompress,” Kankakee Farmers’ Market coordinator Katie Funk said.

A roster of locals performed or gave demonstrations at the gazebo throughout the morning; Lauren Beatty from Philo Collective offered yoga tips and students from LeeHan Martial Arts Academy exhibited their techniques.

Funk said she had no idea what to expect for turnout because the event did not have pre-registration.

“It seemed to be a great success,” she said.

There were 40 to 45 vendors in total. The market had not hosted a large event like it with vendors along South Schuyler Avenue in about five years, according to Funk.

“We love the opportunity to host community events, so we hope to keep it safe. We just ask that people wear a mask and if they’re vaccinated, even better, because then we can keep growing this market to be bigger and better,” she said.

Funk hoped the market could host more vaccination pop-ups in the future.

“Even just monthly, I think it would be wonderful,” Funk said.

The health department is planning to do more vaccination sites at events so they can meet people where they are at, according to Bevis.

“This was a very good, successful first attempt to get out into the community and we’re already looking down the road at some other events that we might be able to do a pop-up at,” Bevis said.

This week, the health department and Illinois National Guard will be offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene. They will be completing second dose Moderna appointments, but new appointments and walk-ins are also welcome.

For those interested in getting vaccinated while out and about, Bevis said that the state will be providing a pop-up Johnson & Johnson vaccination tent at the hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, May 22 at Herscher High School.

“So in the next week, we have an opportunity to get a lot of people vaccinated,” Bevis said.

<strong>Watseka</strong>

<strong>Monday, May 17</strong>

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations from the Iroquois County Pubic Health Department and Illinois National Guard.

Where: Iroquois County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 1390 E. 2000 North Road, Watseka.

<strong>Wednesday, May 19</strong>

When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What: Moderna first dose clinic from Iroquois County Pubic Health Department

Where: 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

Visit <a href="http://co.iroquois.il.us/offices/healthdepartment" target="_blank">co.iroquois.il.us/offices/healthdepartment</a> or 815-432-2483 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, May 18 - Thursday, May 20</strong>

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Kankakee County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard offer Johnson & Johnson single shots and Moderna first and second doses

Where: First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.

Register at <a href="http://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-97" target="_blank">events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-97/</a>. If you need assistance with registration, call 815-802-9449.