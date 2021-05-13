Moderna, J&J mass vaccination sites in Kankakee and Watseka next week

Illinois National Guard teams will operate two locations of mass vaccination clinics next week in the Kankakee area. They will provide second dose Moderna shots for those who received their first dose last month and also offer one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to unvaccinated people.

<strong>Watseka</strong>

The Iroquois County Pubic Health Department will be conducting walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations with the National Guard for Illinois residents age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 17.

The clinic will be located at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 1390 E. 2000 North Road, Watseka. This clinic is also for those who have scheduled appointments for their second dose of Moderna vaccine.

Additionally, ICPHD will be hosting a Moderna first dose clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

Vaccinations for this clinic are available by appointment or walk-in.

Visit <a href="http://co.iroquois.il.us/offices/healthdepartment" target="_blank">co.iroquois.il.us/offices/healthdepartment</a> or the department’s Facebook page for online registration. You may also call ICPHD at 815-432-2483 to schedule an appointment. The second dose of this vaccine will be scheduled at the time of first dose administration.

Individuals are required to bring a valid form of photo ID, wear a face covering and clothing with access to the upper arm, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, through Thursday, May 20, the Illinois National Guard will return to Kankakee to administer second doses of Moderna and offer Johnson & Johnson single shots and Moderna vaccine in conjunction with the Kankakee County Health Department.

The clinics will be at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.

Registration for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination or Moderna first dose can be completed at <a href="http://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-97" target="_blank">events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-97/</a>. If you need assistance with registration, call 815-802-9449.

If you received your first-dose Moderna vaccine at a previous National Guard clinic on April 20, 22 or 22, return for your second dose of Moderna. No registration is required for your second dose.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, the NAACP and the Illinois Migrant Council are also providing support for the event.

Insurance information will not be collected and there is no cost.