Riverside holds Pfizer vaccine clinic on Thursday

KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare will be providing COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine shots today at the Riverside West Kankakee location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside West Kankakee is located at 1905 W. Court St., Kankakee.

The schedule is open to individuals who are 16 and older. Those ages 16 and 17 will need a guardian present.

While the FDA has temporarily paused the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still available.

Appointments can be scheduled through myRiverside MyChart online at <a href="http://riversidemychart.org" target="_blank">riversidemychart.org</a> or by downloading the myRiverside app. The MyChart Help Desk at 815-928-6000 can assist with using MyChart Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those getting the vaccine:

• Must schedule the COVID-19 vaccine in MyChart.

• Wear loose fitting clothing with easy arm access.

• Plan on staying at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after vaccination to be monitored for reactions.

If you are receiving the first dose in a two-dose series, you will need to schedule your second dose appointment before leaving the clinic.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at <a href="http://riversidehealthcare.org/vaccine" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/vaccine</a>.