Carle suspends J&J vaccine clinics at three Iroquois County locations

<em><strong>Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Carle's Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments in Iroquois County have been suspended. </strong></em>

Hoopeston, Ill. — Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Carle Iroquois County locations the week of April 12 have been temporarily suspended while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is put on pause.

The CDC and FDA recommended April 13 that the U.S. pause its administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the origins of six vaccinated people's blood clots are investigated to see if they are connected to the Johnson & Johnson. The Illinois Department of Public Health suspended state distribution and use of the vaccine later that day.

They were to be held at Carle locations in Cissna Park, Milford and Watseka from Monday to Friday during normal clinic operating hours.

There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.

Visit <a href="http://carle.org/Home/COVID-19-Resources/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information" target="_blank">carle.org/Home/COVID-19-Resources/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information</a> for more information.