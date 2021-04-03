Police release name of man arrested in Friday's shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police were busy Friday evening as a shooting was followed by a police pursuit and rollover crash.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were in the area of West Court Street and Washington Avenue when they say they heard multiple gunshots coming from the nearby car wash.

One officer went to the car wash while the other began pursuit of a Toyota Camry that was leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended when the Camry crashed into a utility pole in the area of North Fifth Avenue and Park Drive after sideswiping another vehicle.

Officers say a handgun was thrown from the vehicle in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue.

Officers say they recovered a 9-mm handgun under a vehicle near that location. A subsequent check, according to police, revealed the handgun was reported stolen from Kansas.

The driver — Lance Crowell Jr., 20, of Kankakee — was arrested on preliminary felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

A passenger in Crowell’s vehicle, a 26-year-old Kankakee man, was released without charges.

Back at the car wash, a 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life-threatening, according to Police Chief Frank Kosman.