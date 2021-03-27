COVID-19 one year later: restaurants, schools, vaccines and the future

The Daily Journal is publishing stories this weekend that look back on how Kankakee County's year of COVID-19 has changed education, business, healthcare and social norms.

One restaurant owner describes the past year as being the most challenging year in his life because of the way the pandemic and safety regulations have changed the dining industry.

Schools at every level have also had to make all kinds of adjustments. Now, many are taking steps back to normalcy as they attempt to figure out how the past year will affect students' continued learning.

After eight months of planning, vaccine rollout launched in mid-December in Kankakee County. How many doses has the county distributed and how does it compare to the rest of the state?

Rollbacks of regulations and vaccination rates creeping up have helped many start to see the end of the pandemic in the distance. What will happen then?

Check out last week's one year of COVID-19 stories here:

<strong>20,000-30,000</strong>

An estimate of the number of people in Kankakee County who have natural immunity from antibodies developed after contracting the virus.

<strong>8 million</strong>

An estimate of the number of employees laid off or furloughed in the restaurant industry in 2020.

<strong>11</strong>

The percentage of Kankakee County’s population that has been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, it’s 24.9 percent.

<strong>$240 billion</strong>

The total sales the restaurant industry came up short of in a pre-pandemic forecast for 2020.

<strong>5,732</strong>

The number of CDC documents providing COVID information and guidance for government agencies, businesses, and the public.

<strong>2,700-9,600</strong>

The number of new COVID deaths expected to be reported during the week ending April 17, according to national forecasts from the CDC.

<strong>360+ million</strong>

Number of COVID-19 tests conducted by public and private laboratories, according to CDC.

<strong>13,004</strong>

Number of confirmed COVID cases in Kankakee County, as of Thursday.