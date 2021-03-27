County vaccinations start to speed up after slow start

Local health officials and hospital staff started prepping for the possibility of distributing a vaccine in the early days of COVID-19.

Now, just more than a year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kankakee County, nearly 11 percent of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) as of Friday.

“We’re slowly and methodically getting people vaccinated,” Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis said.

Last March, the health department and Riverside Healthcare formed incident command centers so their officials could meet frequently to plan new developments in slowing coronavirus’ spread, including how, where and when vaccine clinics would operate.

Drive-up clinics were considered by health department officials to make social distancing easier, but the vaccines did not get approved and distributed to counties in Illinois until mid-December.

Riverside’s team evaluated sites to hold clinics before settling on an off-campus building on East Court Street, then spent tens of thousands of dollars to make it operational, according to Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic.

Over three and a half months, just under 33,000 doses have been distributed and over 54 percent of residents age 65 and older have received at least one shot through the county health department, Riverside or local pharmacies and groceries.

“From January to February to March, we have seen a steady decrease in the number of patients hospitalized [and] in the positivity rate,” Kambic said, adding that the number of people getting tested has also decreased.

He attributes the case decline to a mix of vaccinations and natural immunity in the community.

Kambic estimates that 20,000 to 30,000 people in Kankakee County have natural immunity from antibodies developed after contracting the virus. Researchers are still trying to determine how long this immunity lasts, though early studies estimate five to eight months.

“If you’ve had it and you have some sort of natural immunity, get a shot. That’s going to be kind of a booster shot for you that will help protect you longer,” Kambic said.

Hurdles to clear

Fluctuating vaccine supply impacted the county’s rollout and may have made it slower than other counties.

Kendall and LaSalle counties, similar in population to Kankakee County, are nearing 15 and 14 percent respectively of residents being vaccinated. These rates are closer to the state’s overall vaccination rate of 15.4 percent. All counties surrounding Kankakee County have vaccinations above 11.5 percent as of Friday.

“Probably the biggest challenge that we’ve had is knowing how much vaccine we’re going to get and when we’re going to get it,” Kambic said.

Some weeks, Riverside did not know how many doses it would be receiving until two days before delivery and then had to check the infrastructure for online sign-ups was in place before sending word to patients.

Stretching resources

“On a big clinic day, we probably need another 50 people working that clinic that weren’t working at the hospital,” Kambic said. “Our resources get stretched, but it’s the right thing to do for the community.”

AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital is providing the health department with staff to assist in their vaccine clinics, as well as offering education sessions on vaccine hesitancy for communities of color, according to a statement from Dr. Kalisha Hill, chief medical officer.

Bevis is “truly amazed” by the work his staff and other health workers have done to treat COVID-19, educate the public, perform contact tracing and now distribute vaccines on top of other responsibilities.

“We are definitely working fervently here to get everyone vaccinated but continue to do the other programs we were doing,” he said.

Searching for supplies

Vaccine supply to Illinois is expected to increase in April, which Bevis and Kambic hope will further accelerate vaccinations in Kankakee County.

“Even though the first three months or so took that long to get to 10.5 percent, I’m hoping that maybe within the next two months we can double that up if not more,” Bevis said.

Kambic believes Riverside’s peak vaccination capacity would be around 2,000 doses a day, but he does not think they will receive that much supply because the state and county have to spread it out widely. However, if the county receives a significant percentage of Johnson & Johnson doses, local clinics will be able to cut down on the number of appointments they have to schedule as it only requires one dosage instead of the two required for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

If supply sufficiently increases, they expect the county will be much closer to normalcy by midsummer.

“We can get through this and we’re just asking people to continue to be patient, you’re going to get calls soon,” Bevis said.

COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates for Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, can be found at <a href="http://dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics</a>. Hospitalization and positivity rates statewide have trended upward this week, according to IDPH.