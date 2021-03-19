Kankakee County hits 10 percent of residents vaccinated

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,332 vaccine doses were administered in Kankakee County in the past seven days as of Friday, 1,882 short of the previous seven-day period.

Between 90 and 400 doses were distributed most days this week, but Thursday’s doses spiked at 1,813, according to county providers who report data to IDPH. IDPH may receive data from providers up to 72 hours late.

“It’s anticipated that the week of 3/22, we are going to receive 1,900 first doses and 1,100 second doses,” Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said last week.

Kankakee County has provided 29,923 vaccine doses in total, as of Friday evening.

There are 11,499 fully vaccinated people in the county, which IDPH reports to be 10.45 percent of the county population. The state of Illinois is at 13.27 percent.

The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered was rising recently and peaked March 10 at 830 doses. It dropped over the past week and stood at 461 doses on Friday.

Kankakee County’s inventory of vaccines totals 4,014, according to IDPH data last updated Thursday.

Bevis does not expect the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to come to Kankakee County until April.

Gov. JB Pritzker <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/tncms/asset/editorial/d3297ba9-7fe9-5c44-b856-5907887cdf31" target="_blank">announced Thursday</a> that Illinois will enter a new “bridge phase” before Phase 5 when 70 percent of the state’s over 65 population has received at least one vaccine dose. As of Thursday, 58 percent of 65+ Illinoisans have had one dose.

At least 20 percent of intensive care beds must be available and other metrics like the case positivity rate need to stay consistent as well, according to the announcement.

In a reversal of last week’s demographic shift, 50.9 percent of vaccine recipients in the county are ages 16-64 as of Friday. The 16-64 group held a slight majority throughout February and early March until the 65+ barely overtook it last week.

IDPH data lists that Kankakee County has distributed doses to 12.81 percent of the 16-64 age group and 50.22 percent of 65+ residents.

Bevis said the county is “close” to the state’s rate of vaccinating the elderly. “Maybe within a couple of weeks we’ll be there anyway statewide.”

Vaccine eligibility will expand on April 12 to include anyone living outside of Chicago over the age 16, according to the governor.

Bevis said “eligibility doesn’t mean availability” and that the county will need increased vaccine supply to administer doses to newly eligible people so quickly.

“Don’t wait to get on the list,” he said.

IDPH data lists 82.1 percent of Kankakee County vaccine recipients as white.

Vaccine recipients who have identified as Black or African-American are at 7.95 percent, while Hispanic or Latino recipients are at 3.96 percent. These demographics have increased slightly from 7.5 percent identified as Black or African-American and 3.73 percent as Hispanic or Latino last week.

Just under 60 percent of receivers of at least one dose are female, 59.8 percent.

More demographic data is available at IDPH’s website, <a href="http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Kankakee" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Kankakee</a>.