NO - Kankakee shooting ruled a homicide

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the shooting death of Daryl T. Spears, 29, of Kankakee, is being investigated as a homicide.

Spears was shot Sunday afternoon and later died at a Kankakee hospital.

"We are investigating several leads that I cannot disclose at this time so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation," Kosman said.

It is the second homicide in Kankakee County this year.

According to police, officers were alerted by the department’s ShotSpotter system at about 4:30 p.m. of shots fired in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue. The system triangulates the location of where shots originate.

Officers checked the area and were notified of an injured man in an alley on the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue. Spears was transported to a Kankakee hospital but died from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.