Free COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Ford, Will counties this week

Daily Journal staff report

Four free state-run COVID-19 testing sites will be open in Ford and Will counties this week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for coronavirus testing this week:

Ford County

• <strong>Feb. 13:</strong> Hampshire High School, 1600 Big Timber Road, Hampshire

Will County

• <strong>Feb. 10:</strong> Child Care Resource and Referral, 801 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet

• <strong>Feb. 13-14:</strong> Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Ave., Joliet

• <strong>Feb. 14:</strong> Plainfield North, 12005 248th Ave., Plainfield

IDPH dispatches mobile testing teams to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Other testing sites in northern Illinois this week can be found at <a href="http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites" target="_blank">dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites</a>.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status, and there is no cost to the individual for testing, according to IDPH.

Attendees should bring their insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required, according to IDPH guidelines.

IDPH said it conducts tests using a nasal swab. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.