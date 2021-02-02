Region 7 moves into Phase 4, indoor dining and recreation reopen

Daily Journal staff report

SPRINGFIELD — Region 7, including Kankakee and Will counties, have moved to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Indoor dining and drinking is permitted for parties of up to 10 people socially distanced from other parties in the guidelines, IDPH said. Select indoor recreation facilities can operate with less than 50 customers or at 50% of facility capacity, while museums have a capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy, according to IDPH.

Meetings and social gatherings are also allowed to operate with a limit of 50 people or 50% of room capacity, IDPH said.

IDPH said it will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. If data shows the region is trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, it could be reinstituted into a higher tier with increased measures.

Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 are now in Phase 4, according to IDPH.

Additional information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the <a href="http://www.dph.illinois.gov" target="_blank">IDPH website homepage</a>.

Restaurants and Bars

<ul><li>Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people</li><li>Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart</li></ul>

Retail and Service Counter

<ul><li>Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy</li></ul>

Personal Care

<ul><li>Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy</li></ul>

Indoor/Outdoor Recreation

<ul><li>Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed</li><li>Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity</li></ul>

Museums

<ul><li>Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy</li><li>Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group</li></ul>

Meetings and Social Events

<ul><li>Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity</li><li>Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms</li></ul>

Information provided by IDPH.