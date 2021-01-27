3,751 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois today

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,751 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 81 additional deaths.

The following area counties reported deaths:

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

There were no new deaths reported in Ford, Iroquois or Kankakee counties, according to IDPH.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,112,181 cases, including 18,964 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,124 specimens for a total 15,633,443. As of Tuesday night, 2,931 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 591 patients were in the ICU and 300 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 20–26, 2021 is 4.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 20–26, 2021 is 5.6%.

A total of 1,253,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,790,350. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 773,623 vaccines administered, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities. Tuesday, a total of 53,628 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,698 doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adjusting the number of doses per vial of Pfizer vaccine, according to IDPH. Initially, each vial of Pfizer vaccine was counted as having five doses. However, it has since been found that the vials contain six doses. Therefore, the CDC is adjusting the number of doses of vaccine that have been made available. Each box of Pfizer vaccine containing 195 vials and was considered to contain 975 doses. Now, each box of 195 vial will be counted as containing 1,170 doses.

All data are provisional and will change. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.