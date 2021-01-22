7,042 new cases of COVID-19 today in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today is reporting 7,042 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 95 additional deaths.

The following regional counties reported deaths:

- Will County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

There were no new reported deaths in Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Livingston or Kankakee counties.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,093,375 cases, including 18,615 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 125,831 specimens for a total 15,209,516. As of Thursday night, 3,179 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 661 patients were in the ICU and 348 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 15–21, 2021 is 5.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 15–21, 2021 is 6.2%, according to IDPH.

Beginning today, IDPH has adjusted how it reports probable cases, which caused an artificial one day increase in cases of 1,903. Previously, only confirmed deaths were included in the total case count. However, the total case count includes both confirmed and probable cases. Therefore, probable deaths are now being included in the total case count. Confirmed deaths and probable deaths will still be reported separately.

As of last night, 922,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, according to IDPH. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,446,375. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 616,677 vaccines administered, including 93,683 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 44,288 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,190 doses.

Metrics for moving from a higher to lower tier are as follows:

<strong>Moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2</strong>

o Test positivity rate = 8% and below 12% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Sustained decline in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

<strong>Moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1</strong>

o Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

<strong>Moving from Tier 1 to Phase 4</strong>

o Test positivity rate = 6.5% for three consecutive days (7-day average);AND

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

Information provided by IDPH.

At the state level, IDPH today announced that Region 4 (Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington) is moving to Tier 2. All 11 regions have now moved out of Tier 3 mitigations. If metrics continue to improve or are stable, regions 10 and 11 are on track to advance to Tier 1 on Saturday, January 23, 2021, according to IDPH. Information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

All data are provisional and will change as more information is reported and updated. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email <a href="mailto:dph.sick@illinois.gov">dph.sick@illinois.gov</a>.