6,652 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois today

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) published a press release today reporting 6,652 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, including 88 additional deaths.

The following area counties reported deaths:

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

No new deaths were reported in Ford, Grundy or Iroquois counties.

IDPH is today reporting a total of 1,052,682 cases, including 17,928 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, according to the press release. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,036 specimens for a total 14,457,620. As of Wednesday night, 3,511 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 742 patients were in the ICU and 382 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 7–13 is 6.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 7–13 is 8.0%.

As of Wednesday night, 704,225 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, according to the press release. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,750. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 414,296 vaccines administered, including 51,891 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,703 doses.

*All data are provisional and will change as data is reported in real-time. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.