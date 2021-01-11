4,776 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois today

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released a press release today reporting 4,776 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

<span>The following area counties are reporting deaths:</span>

- Livingston County: 1 male 40s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

There are no new deaths reported in Kankakee County, according to IDPH.

As of Monday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases, including 17,627 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,697 specimens for a total 14,169,986. As of Sunday night, 3,540 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 4–10, 2021 is 7.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 4–10, 2021 is 8.9%.

All data are provisional and will change as new information is reported in real time, according to IDPH. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.