Statewide COVID-19 death toll exceeds 15,000

SPRINGFIELD – The state’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 15,000 Friday, rising to 15,015 among 886,805 cases and more than 12 million test results reported.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, alongside 181 additional deaths.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 8 percent, which decreased four-tenths of a percentage point from the day prior. This is the fifth straight day that the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate has decreased, and it’s the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 1.

At the end of Thursday, there were 4,690 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a decrease of 114 from the day prior. Approximately 25 percent of hospital beds remained open statewide.

There were 1,023 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Thursday night, a decrease of 40 from the day prior. That left 20 percent of ICU beds open statewide.

COVID-19 patients occupied 589 ventilators, an increase of 14 from the day prior, leaving 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.

<em>Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.</em>