Vaccinations for area teachers, school staff could be coming soon

Though a timeline for vaccinating different subgroups of the population is not guaranteed, Kankakee County schools could receive COVID-19 vaccines for teachers and staff as soon as mid January, Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said Tuesday.

Kankakee County was identified as one of 50 counties to receive the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.

Bevis said the state is indicating a tiered approach in determining the order of people to receive vaccinations.

First on the list will be those identified in the “1a” priority group, including hospital and healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.

The next prioritized “1b” group has not been finalized yet, but Bevis said he expects it could include educators.

The timeline for getting the vaccine to the general population, including students, is dependent on many different variables and could take months, Bevis said.

Bevis said the situation has been described as “crawl, walk, run.”

“It’s going to be very crawl-y at the beginning because we just don’t have enough vaccines to hit everybody,” he said. “We’ll start to walk — maybe in January, for example — once we start to get more [vaccines], and then we can hit that middle group. Then the running part will be when we can hit the general population.”

School districts with the nursing staffs and capabilities may sign up to receive direct shipments of vaccines to administer to their employees.

Bevis said he expects that, for the most part, the health department will coordinate with schools and administer vaccinations in different community locations until all area schools are covered.

Bradley Elementary Superintendent Scott Goselin said during a school board meeting Thursday that the school district’s three nurses would administer vaccinations to its employees.

In addition, the district might also be assisting other local schools that don’t have nurses on hand in giving employee vaccinations.

“We’re excited to get our staff members the vaccine,” Goselin said.

He noted that the district would not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees or students, as that type of mandate would have to come from the state level.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Superintendent Scott Wakeley said during a school board meeting Monday that BBCHS nurses would give its employees vaccinations as well.

The high school district might also help provide vaccinations for nearby smaller districts.

Wakeley called news of the vaccine the “beginning of the end, hopefully, of this crazy COVID world that we live in.”

He also noted that getting the vaccine would be voluntary, but all district employees would have the opportunity to do so once it is made available.

“I certainly intend on taking it as soon as they tell me it’s my turn,” Wakeley said.

Bevis said the health department is not in a position to mandate residents get the vaccination, and at this point the state is not doing so either. Although, it is possible that certain agencies might make vaccinations a requirement for employment later down the road.

“Right now, it’s strictly a voluntary vaccination,” Bevis said. “If you want it, you can get it and if you qualify based on a certain tier level, then you can get it sooner than later.”

