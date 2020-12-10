Virtual event from legal team tackles bankruptcy and foreclosure

Prairie State Legal Services will be hosting a free virtual legal information presentation from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. today. The presentation, “Bankruptcy Options to Save Your Home,” will provide information to homeowners and the professionals that work with them.

Topics of the presentation include bankruptcy basics and process, bankruptcy and the foreclosure process and using bankruptcy to catch up on mortgage payments, property taxes or money owed to homeowners and condo associations.

Join the webinar at <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/yxv7t9ft" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yxv7t9ft</a>.

For additional questions on homeownership or programs for your home, contact the City of Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency at 815-933-0506 or yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov.